Raymond Q4 Results: Company's Net Profit Slips 26%
The company's net revenue rose 8% to INR 2192 crore during the quarter compared to INR 2032 in FY22
Godrej Consumer To Acquire FMCG Business Of Raymond Consumer Care
Godrej Consumer Products has been focusing on category development by building accessibility, brand relevance and sampling, and the acquisition will mark the company's foray into sexual wellness too
This Tamil Nadu-based Raymond Franchisee has Big Plans with the Brand
R. Padmanabhan is regarded as one of the largest retail players in Tamil Nadu who has observed a tremendous growth with The Raymond Shop business and his legacy retail family business
Scaling Heights with Raymond
A second generation businessman, Manik Mittal looked beyond his family business to get into retail. Having started off with a readymade garment store, he was quick to scale his father's business of The Raymond Shop.
How This Raymond Franchise has Stood The Test of Time For Last Three Generations
Prakash Aswani, Raymond Franchisee, is ably continuing the business that has stood the test of time for the last three generations. However, he is not alone; the family of five runs the business which has grown big with seven Raymond brand stores.
Tailor-Made For Perfection
As a brand, Raymond has been helping men suit up since 1925. But do you know when its first store opened?
