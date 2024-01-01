regional cinema

This Entrepreneur Explains Why India Needs More Multiplexes

Dr. Shrikant Bhasi, Founder and Chairman of Carnival Cinemas talks about he has built 500 screens across the country

By Vanita D'souza
Lesser Known Facts About the Legendary Actress Sridevi

India is in deep mourning after the sudden demise of the veteran actress, who did not just give Indian cinema her soul as an artist but also empowered thousands of women

How to Make Your OTT Platform Stand Out in the Indian Market

Original content primarily enables platforms to create differentiation and drive user engagement and stickiness.

These NextGen Film Producers Know Where The Future of Cinema Lies

"We aim to make movies on all those regional stories that fail to make it to the screen"