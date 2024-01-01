Rewind 2022

News and Trends

Early-stage Funding the New Attractive Proposition For Indian VCs

Investment in early-stage is today a safer choice since most late/growth-stage startups are burning cash and profits are nowhere in the picture

By S Shanthi
Growth Strategies

Five Trends That Defined Revenue-Based Financing In 2022

The Indian startup ecosystem has seen exponential growth over the past several years. Innovative business models are evolving, even as existing businesses are expanding into new geographies and creating cutting edge products for their consumers.

Entrepreneurs

Did the Finance Minister's Prediction Come True About Agritech In 2022

As per industry insights, India has received a total funding of $1.6 billion in agritech startups till 2021, making it the third largest country in the world with regard to agritech funding

Entrepreneurs

Agritech Schemes of 2022: How Fruitful Were They?

As per the recent market research reports, the global agritech market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% between 2020-27. India, too, is competing in this segment alongside China and the US

News and Trends

This Is How Beverage Companies Battled the Odds of 2022

Beverage companies such as Parle Agro, Dabur India, Pepsico India, among other companies, faced multiple challenges in the year, however, beating the odds, the companies came up with innovative solutions to stay ahead of the curve

Social Media

New Kid On The Block: The Rise Of Audio Platforms

What was a rage in the form of the radio in the 60s, has now taken shape in the form of audio platforms which can keep us engaged when driving, walking, waiting for someone or trying to sleep at night.

Technology

India's Tryst With 5G

The 5G service has been rolled out in 50 cities and towns across India by Reliance Jio and Airtel. However, even if your region has been covered under the 5G roll out, you have to toil to experience it. Experts say it would take another 18-24 months to experience a seamless 5G service

Social Media

Surya Kumar Yadav, Pathaan And More: Top Trends On Reels

Since launching in 2020, Reels has changed the way people consume and create content on Instagram and Facebook.

News and Trends

Did Electric Vehicle Transition Gain Speed In 2022?

According to Vahan, a portal that tracks vehicle registrations, 9,49,547 electric vehicles were registered in India in 2022

Finance

Payments Wrap: Digital Payments In 2022 And What 2023 Promises

There is a continued need to build customer trust through a comprehensive approach to address fraud management, simplify digital on-boarding and KYC

Women Entrepreneur™

Rise Of the Mompreneurs

We speak to women entrepreneurs who are mothers, and find out the reason behind their success.

Business News

Agritech Continues To Sow The Seeds Of Growth In 2022

2022 has been the year of optimism, consolidation and innovation for India's agritech sector

News and Trends

What Edtech Startups Learnt In 2022

This was a year of massive layoffs, funding crunch and the rise of phygital models in edtech

News and Trends

Key D2C Trends In 2022

According to an Avendus report, India's D2C business is going to be worth $100 billion by 2025

News and Trends

What's Cooking In Cloud Kitchens

Lower costs alone cannot guarantee success; in order to survive and thrive, great customer experiences must be delivered consistently and efficiently, say experts watching the space