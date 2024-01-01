Rewind 2022
Early-stage Funding the New Attractive Proposition For Indian VCs
Investment in early-stage is today a safer choice since most late/growth-stage startups are burning cash and profits are nowhere in the picture
Five Trends That Defined Revenue-Based Financing In 2022
The Indian startup ecosystem has seen exponential growth over the past several years. Innovative business models are evolving, even as existing businesses are expanding into new geographies and creating cutting edge products for their consumers.
Did the Finance Minister's Prediction Come True About Agritech In 2022
As per industry insights, India has received a total funding of $1.6 billion in agritech startups till 2021, making it the third largest country in the world with regard to agritech funding
Agritech Schemes of 2022: How Fruitful Were They?
As per the recent market research reports, the global agritech market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% between 2020-27. India, too, is competing in this segment alongside China and the US
This Is How Beverage Companies Battled the Odds of 2022
Beverage companies such as Parle Agro, Dabur India, Pepsico India, among other companies, faced multiple challenges in the year, however, beating the odds, the companies came up with innovative solutions to stay ahead of the curve
New Kid On The Block: The Rise Of Audio Platforms
What was a rage in the form of the radio in the 60s, has now taken shape in the form of audio platforms which can keep us engaged when driving, walking, waiting for someone or trying to sleep at night.
India's Tryst With 5G
The 5G service has been rolled out in 50 cities and towns across India by Reliance Jio and Airtel. However, even if your region has been covered under the 5G roll out, you have to toil to experience it. Experts say it would take another 18-24 months to experience a seamless 5G service
Surya Kumar Yadav, Pathaan And More: Top Trends On Reels
Since launching in 2020, Reels has changed the way people consume and create content on Instagram and Facebook.
Did Electric Vehicle Transition Gain Speed In 2022?
According to Vahan, a portal that tracks vehicle registrations, 9,49,547 electric vehicles were registered in India in 2022
Payments Wrap: Digital Payments In 2022 And What 2023 Promises
There is a continued need to build customer trust through a comprehensive approach to address fraud management, simplify digital on-boarding and KYC
Rise Of the Mompreneurs
We speak to women entrepreneurs who are mothers, and find out the reason behind their success.
Agritech Continues To Sow The Seeds Of Growth In 2022
2022 has been the year of optimism, consolidation and innovation for India's agritech sector
What Edtech Startups Learnt In 2022
This was a year of massive layoffs, funding crunch and the rise of phygital models in edtech
Key D2C Trends In 2022
According to an Avendus report, India's D2C business is going to be worth $100 billion by 2025
What's Cooking In Cloud Kitchens
Lower costs alone cannot guarantee success; in order to survive and thrive, great customer experiences must be delivered consistently and efficiently, say experts watching the space