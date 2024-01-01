Second Generation
Like a Phoenix Rising from the Ashes
Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, director, and heir of Samvardhana Motherson Group, is among the few who entered his family business and turned around the lifeline of an ailing UK-based company
This Kitchen Appliance Company is Just a Step Away from Going Public
Indian kitchen appliances market has grown tremendously over the years. Stovekraft director, Neha Gandhi shares her opinion on the industry evolution
Entrepreneur 2.0: A Better and More Successful Second Generation
Strategic manpower and asset acquisition must be done to expand the company's footprint on an international scale
Relevance of Second Generation Family Businesses in the Age of Conglomerates and Disruptors
Strategies keep evolving every now and then, but it is a strong culture that can weather continual changes in any industry
How This Next Generation Entrepreneur Rebranded His Family's NBFC Business
Paislo Digital was formerly known S. E. Investments Limited
Making Luxury Fashion Approachable
Since 2005, Aza Fashions has been promoting Indian fashion and designers with its one-stop-shop strategy
This Second-Generation Entrepreneur Knows How to Work & Play all at Once
Being at the helm at Intex, Keshav Bansal is also the owner of the Gujarat Lions - team in the Indian Premier League