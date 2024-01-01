Second Generation

Lifestyle

Like a Phoenix Rising from the Ashes

Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, director, and heir of Samvardhana Motherson Group, is among the few who entered his family business and turned around the lifeline of an ailing UK-based company

By Priyadarshini Patwa
Leadership

This Kitchen Appliance Company is Just a Step Away from Going Public

Indian kitchen appliances market has grown tremendously over the years. Stovekraft director, Neha Gandhi shares her opinion on the industry evolution

Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur 2.0: A Better and More Successful Second Generation

Strategic manpower and asset acquisition must be done to expand the company's footprint on an international scale

Growth Strategies

Relevance of Second Generation Family Businesses in the Age of Conglomerates and Disruptors

Strategies keep evolving every now and then, but it is a strong culture that can weather continual changes in any industry

Entrepreneurs

How This Next Generation Entrepreneur Rebranded His Family's NBFC Business

Paislo Digital was formerly known S. E. Investments Limited

Lifestyle

Making Luxury Fashion Approachable

Since 2005, Aza Fashions has been promoting Indian fashion and designers with its one-stop-shop strategy

Entrepreneurs

This Second-Generation Entrepreneur Knows How to Work & Play all at Once

Being at the helm at Intex, Keshav Bansal is also the owner of the Gujarat Lions - team in the Indian Premier League