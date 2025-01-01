seed round
PB Health Raises USD 218 Million in Seed Round Led by General Catalyst
PB Health plans to launch a 1,000-bed hospital network in Delhi NCR and has set its sights on phased expansion in other regions
Vimano Secures INR 25 Crore in Seed Round Led by Ankur Capital
The fresh capital will help Vimano move forward with pilot projects in collaboration with partners across the energy sector. It will also support hiring efforts and the establishment of scalable manufacturing capabilities for its proprietary membranes
Medical Equipment Aggregator Quali55Care Raises Seed Funding From India Accelerator's Angel Investor Network
The startup will utilize the fresh capital to strengthen and establish its tech support to enable smarter delivery by creating an AI-based recommendation engine for end-users.
Investor Outlook: Why I Bet On These Startups
Ben Mathias, Managing Director and Head of India for Vertex Ventures, tells us why he picked these ventures to invest in