BSE Sensex Hits the $4 Trillion Mark For the First Time Ever
The positive market was courtesy of US Federal Reserve's dovish commentary on hinting potential rate cuts by March 2024
2020 Is a Reminder Why Timing The Stock Market is Futile
The stock market in 2020 came full circle--after crashing about 35 per cent between February and March driven by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, it recovered by as much as 80 per cent in the following months.
BJP-led NDA Sweeps General Election, Indian Stockmarket Flies High on Modi Wave
BSE's Sensex gained 1000 points and crossed the 40,000 mark for the first ever while NSE's Nifty surpassed the 12000 marks. On accounting of profit booking, Sensex slipped by 298.82 points at 38,811 and Nifty by 80 points or at 11,657.05, at the closing bell
India's Sensex May Treble by 2025, Report Says . Here's What is Driving the Growth
In the last two years, the benchmark index NIFTY 50 has shown a tremendous growth as it rose from 6800 to 10500 level