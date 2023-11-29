BSE Sensex Hits the $4 Trillion Mark For the First Time Ever The positive market was courtesy of US Federal Reserve's dovish commentary on hinting potential rate cuts by March 2024

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Bombay Stock Exchange, on Wednesday, touched a total market capitalisation of USD 4.01 trillion (or INR 333 lakh crore) for the first time ever.

Indian stocks on BSE achieved the landmark of USD 1 trillion in May 2007. It took 2,566 days or a little over seven years to go from USD 1 trillion to USD 1.5 trillion. The m-cap touched USD 2 trillion in July 2017, and USD 3 trillion in May 2021. It soared USD 600 billion since the year began.

The BSE Sensex saw the market open at 66,381.26 and trade at 66,715.20 at the time of publishing.

Among global contemporaries, the Indian stock market ranks fifth in market value, right behind the US, China, Japan and Hong Kong.

The positive market was courtesy of US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller's dovish commentary on hinting potential rate cuts by March 2024. The equity advancement was heavily led by information technology (IT) stocks.

Meanwhile, NSE also benefited from the positive commentary. Nifty50 opened at 19,976.55 and is trading at 20,041.20 at the time of publishing. It's expected that it closes above 20,000 points for the day.

BSE Sensex crossed an all-time high of 67,000 in September, while Nifty50 crossed the 20,000 mark for the first time on September 11.

Among global markets, the Indian stock market is ranked fifth in terms of market value, behind the US, China, Japan and Hong Kong.
Read more at:
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/indian-stocks-hit-4-trillion-market-capitalisation-for-first-time-ever/articleshow/105581283.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Related Topics

News and Trends SEnsex BSE

Most Popular

See all
Business Plans

How You Can Use the 80/20 Rule to Unlock Success and Maximize Your Impact

Our success is determined by where we focus our efforts.

By Patrick Carroll
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Business Plans

She Wrote An 'Escape Plan' to Quit Her Job and Move to an Island. Now She's There Generating Nearly $300,000 A Year

"My detailed, step-by-step plan on how I would quit my job and move to a Caribbean island."

By Jason Feifer
Science & Technology

Police Issue Warning About iPhone's 'NameDrop' Feature

How to safely manage the iPhone's latest feature and understand how the technology works.

By Deanna Ritchie
Technology

AI Agents: Essential Strategies for Hustling Entrepreneurs and Small Tech Businesses

Technological advancements are proving to be game changers for SMBs, startups, and SAAS consulting devshops, ushering in a new era of efficiency and innovation

By Nishikanth Samarth
Side Hustle

She Started a Furniture-Flipping Side Hustle to Pay Off a $10,000 Dental Bill. It Surpassed Her Full-Time Job's Income Within a Year — Earning Up to $37,000 a Month.

Lilly Skjoldahl launched The Furniture Dr. out of necessity — and the decision would change her life.

By Amanda Breen