Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan Announces New OTT App On Social Media
Shah Rukh Khan sent the entire social media world into a tizzy on Tuesday after announcing an OTT app named after him, called SRK +.
The Luxe Designer Gauri Khan Shares Her Business Plans And Journey
Khan is currently busy designing a spa in Goa which spreads over 50,000 square feet. She calls it her most ambitious project yet. She also plans to venture into online retail.
Being High on Life and Dazzling the Real-Life Runway
One conversation with the famous designer Archana Kochhar and you realize that her conditioning has a lot to do with her success.
Week Wrap Up: From Xiaomi's World Record to Week's Major Investments
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 80 seconds
Shah Rukh Khan Advocates Women's Right to Assert Choices in His Davos Speech
The megastar averred acid-attacks to be one of the basest, crudest acts of subjugation imaginable
These Indian Celebrities Reached Near Bankruptcy and were Rescued
Most of them turned to a certain Bhai to help them out financially
As SRK Turns 51, We Will Tell You What You Can Learn From This Star Entrepreneur
Want to do business? Then do it in SRK way