The Michelin Masterchef: Chef Garima Arora
It was in 2018 that Chef Garima Arora came into the limelight as the first female Indian chef to win a Michelin Star
The Small Business Savior
The women who decided to move to India to finance the unfinanced sector
The woman behind the fastest-growing FMCG start-up to hit a 300 Cr run rate in India
The Mompreneur
This 20-Something Founder is Democratising Education the OTT Way
Akanksha Chaturvedi has built edtech platform Eduauraa which provides quality education at an affordable price to students across economic backgrounds
The Doyen of Table Tennis
Ace TT player Mouma Das, who originally hails from Kolkata, made her international debut in 1997 and there has been no stopping her since
The 'Make in India' Flag Bearer
Devita Saraf on building an INR1000 Cr new age technology conglomerate
The Social Entrepreneur
Neelam Chibber on her impact initiatives in areas of unemployment, livelihood, women empowerment, poverty, and economic development
Paramount Enablers for Rebranding
The definition of rebranding stands individual for every organization; from updating a font for a product logo, to re-conceptualizing your brand's story
5 Things Every Budding Mompreneur Should Know
Managing a family is a full time job, but we can tell you how you can run a venture and at the same time take care of the kids
Why Women Franchisors Are More Productive With Less Resources
According to Euromonitor, female franchisors required only half as much money to start their franchising career, as compared to males
Here is Why Women are Good at Running Bootstrapped Businesses
In the beginning, every venture has a high probability of failure, so it's extremely important that the entrepreneur doesn't let ego come in the way and starts small in a very lean way
This Shepreneur's Brand Offers New-age, Natural & Grain Free Dog Food
The Hurdles in Pet Food Industry
5 Challenges Faced by Women Entrepreneur
From household to business, women are expected much more than their male counterparts, let's explore the challenges