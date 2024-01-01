Silk Weavers

This Shepreneur is Weaving the Success Story of Hundreds of Farmers in India

Her fashion brand has changed the dynamics of textile business and inspired many others to do the same

By Komal Nathani
From the Valleys of Mussoorie, rises a Start-up that's transforming weavers' lives

"Our aim is to produce high-quality products, using natural fibres and dyes"

How Indian Designers are Helping Handloom Weavers

Several style gurus are planning to launch handloom clusters across India in partnership with the government of India

Weaving In Change

How a former management consultant is making a difference in the lives of Bengal handloom artisans in Shantipur