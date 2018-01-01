Komal Nathani

A firm believer of hard work and patience. Love to cover stories that hold a potential to change the momentum of business world. Currently, a part of all-women web team of Entrepreneur’s Asia Pacific edition to jig the wheel of business journalism!
Flexible Workspace
World's Fastest Growing Economy is Leading the Race in Flexible Work Spaces across Asia, Here's Why
The growth can be attributed to the expansion of domestic operators, which currently account for about 60 per cent of the total flexible stock
trade war
Why Huawei's CFO Arrest Has Intensified US-China Trade War?
A month before her arrest, Meng Wanzhou was supposed to take the role of vice-chairperson in the Chinese telecom giant
consumers
How to Get Your Consumers Pay More
Here's all that matters to the consumers when they decide to spend on a product
Trends
How This 19-year-old Actress Topped Google India's 2018 Trends List with a Wink
The overnight internet sensation has left behind the world's biggest celebs
Real Estate
World's Wealthiest Prefer Home in This City Over NYC, New Survey Says
The top six ultra-prime city markets of Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Los Angeles and Sydney
Tech
Will XI Jinping's Dream of Becoming the Global AI Leader Turn into Reality?
Artificial intelligence in China is rich in funding but short on talent
Wealth
India's Sensex May Treble by 2025, Report Says . Here's What is Driving the Growth
In the last two years, the benchmark index NIFTY 50 has shown a tremendous growth as it rose from 6800 to 10500 level
Wealth
It's Official: Rich Asian Women are Going Crazy for Luxury Shopping
Women in China accounts for one third of the global luxury goods consumption, says Julius Baer Report
green entrepreneurs
"Go Green" is What These Young Entrepreneurs Believe In
From organic farming to e-cigarettes, and hemp and cannabis industries, young entrepreneurs are going all out to experiment their business ideas into the startup ecosystem
Cross-border
Why this 201-year-old Bank is Building Asia-Australia Economic Corridor
Westpac's Michael Correa says only the local partnerships will help penetrate fintech services in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region
exits
What Made These Five Business Leaders Step Down in 2018
A look at some of the top high-profile exits this year that made it to the headlines
Quotes
7 Memorable Quotes from George HW Bush
The 41st President of the US died at age 94, donned many hats
Green Business
Malaysia Aims to Create 200,000 Green Jobs by 2023 in ASEAN
Malay government is in talks with ASEAN countries China, Japan and South Korea for the brighter future of green jobs in South-east Asia
Friday Flashback
Friday Flashback: China is Living the Dream of Flying Cars
Know what happened in the APAC region over the past week
Balancing Your Worklife
How to Strike a Balance When You're in Business with Your Closest One
Learn how to avoid such conflicts in business and maintain a cordial relationship