Komal Nathani

Komal Nathani

Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific

A firm believer of hard work and patience. Love to cover stories that hold a potential to change the momentum of business world. Currently, a part of all-women web team of Entrepreneur’s Asia Pacific edition to jig the wheel of business journalism!

More From Komal Nathani

World's Fastest Growing Economy is Leading the Race in Flexible Work Spaces across Asia, Here's Why
Flexible Workspace

World's Fastest Growing Economy is Leading the Race in Flexible Work Spaces across Asia, Here's Why

The growth can be attributed to the expansion of domestic operators, which currently account for about 60 per cent of the total flexible stock
3 min read
Why Huawei's CFO Arrest Has Intensified US-China Trade War?
trade war

Why Huawei's CFO Arrest Has Intensified US-China Trade War?

A month before her arrest, Meng Wanzhou was supposed to take the role of vice-chairperson in the Chinese telecom giant
2 min read
How to Get Your Consumers Pay More
consumers

How to Get Your Consumers Pay More

Here's all that matters to the consumers when they decide to spend on a product
3 min read
How This 19-year-old Actress Topped Google India's 2018 Trends List with a Wink
Trends

How This 19-year-old Actress Topped Google India's 2018 Trends List with a Wink

The overnight internet sensation has left behind the world's biggest celebs
3 min read
World's Wealthiest Prefer Home in This City Over NYC, New Survey Says
Real Estate

World's Wealthiest Prefer Home in This City Over NYC, New Survey Says

The top six ultra-prime city markets of Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Los Angeles and Sydney
3 min read
Will XI Jinping's Dream of Becoming the Global AI Leader Turn into Reality?
Tech

Will XI Jinping's Dream of Becoming the Global AI Leader Turn into Reality?

Artificial intelligence in China is rich in funding but short on talent
6 min read
India's Sensex May Treble by 2025, Report Says . Here's What is Driving the Growth
Wealth

India's Sensex May Treble by 2025, Report Says . Here's What is Driving the Growth

In the last two years, the benchmark index NIFTY 50 has shown a tremendous growth as it rose from 6800 to 10500 level
3 min read
It's Official: Rich Asian Women are Going Crazy for Luxury Shopping
Wealth

It's Official: Rich Asian Women are Going Crazy for Luxury Shopping

Women in China accounts for one third of the global luxury goods consumption, says Julius Baer Report
3 min read
"Go Green" is What These Young Entrepreneurs Believe In
green entrepreneurs

"Go Green" is What These Young Entrepreneurs Believe In

From organic farming to e-cigarettes, and hemp and cannabis industries, young entrepreneurs are going all out to experiment their business ideas into the startup ecosystem
3 min read
Why this 201-year-old Bank is Building Asia-Australia Economic Corridor
Cross-border

Why this 201-year-old Bank is Building Asia-Australia Economic Corridor

Westpac's Michael Correa says only the local partnerships will help penetrate fintech services in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region
4 min read
What Made These Five Business Leaders Step Down in 2018
exits

What Made These Five Business Leaders Step Down in 2018

A look at some of the top high-profile exits this year that made it to the headlines
3 min read
7 Memorable Quotes from George HW Bush
Quotes

7 Memorable Quotes from George HW Bush

The 41st President of the US died at age 94, donned many hats
3 min read
Malaysia Aims to Create 200,000 Green Jobs by 2023 in ASEAN
Green Business

Malaysia Aims to Create 200,000 Green Jobs by 2023 in ASEAN

Malay government is in talks with ASEAN countries China, Japan and South Korea for the brighter future of green jobs in South-east Asia
2 min read
Friday Flashback: China is Living the Dream of Flying Cars
Friday Flashback

Friday Flashback: China is Living the Dream of Flying Cars

Know what happened in the APAC region over the past week
1 min read
How to Strike a Balance When You're in Business with Your Closest One
Balancing Your Worklife

How to Strike a Balance When You're in Business with Your Closest One

Learn how to avoid such conflicts in business and maintain a cordial relationship
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.