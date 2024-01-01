Social Work
This Ex-Google Employee is Restoring India's Freshwater Bodies Scientifically
Arun Krishnamurthy-led Environmental Foundation of India has cleaned 93 freshwater bodies across 14 Indian states
How Tech Platforms are Helping CSR in India
Facilitating 'good' - The need to give CSR efforts the right direction through technology
How 'Social' Social Entrepreneurship Should Be?
Defining the boundaries of social entrepreneurship.
An Economic Thinker With A Giving Soul, Priya Naik
A conversation with the CEO and founder of Samhita, Priya Naik.
Paytm Celebrates The Women Entrepreneur In India
Plans to invest 15 cr in providing marketing and financial support