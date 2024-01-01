Social Work

Lifestyle

This Ex-Google Employee is Restoring India's Freshwater Bodies Scientifically

Arun Krishnamurthy-led Environmental Foundation of India has cleaned 93 freshwater bodies across 14 Indian states

By Aastha Singal
Technology

How Tech Platforms are Helping CSR in India

Facilitating 'good' - The need to give CSR efforts the right direction through technology

Growth Strategies

How 'Social' Social Entrepreneurship Should Be?

Defining the boundaries of social entrepreneurship.

Lifestyle

An Economic Thinker With A Giving Soul, Priya Naik

A conversation with the CEO and founder of Samhita, Priya Naik.

News and Trends

Paytm Celebrates The Women Entrepreneur In India

Plans to invest 15 cr in providing marketing and financial support