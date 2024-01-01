sri lanka
Cross-regional Investment Opportunities are Most Lucrative in APAC Region
Prestellar Ventures' first fund based out of Singapore and India focuses on investments in companies that look at India as the go-to-market in terms of consumers and growth strategy
An Actress Takes an Entrepreneurial Path
Here's what compelled Jacqueline Fernandez to look beyond her flourishing acting career and take up an entrepreneurial venture.
How 'Tea' has the Potential Make India and Sri Lanka Better Neighbours
This tea connoisseur a fan of the Indian culture and food hopes to create magic with India's connection with Sri Lanka in terms of tea
What India Gained from PM Modi's #9 Foreign Trips This Year
Narendra Modi is the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel
India's Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao Says No Bar for Women to Reach The Top
She says women can reach anywhere if they believe in who they are and what they want to achieve.