sri lanka

Leadership

Cross-regional Investment Opportunities are Most Lucrative in APAC Region

Prestellar Ventures' first fund based out of Singapore and India focuses on investments in companies that look at India as the go-to-market in terms of consumers and growth strategy

By Aashika Jain
Entrepreneurs

An Actress Takes an Entrepreneurial Path

Here's what compelled Jacqueline Fernandez to look beyond her flourishing acting career and take up an entrepreneurial venture.

Entrepreneurs

How 'Tea' has the Potential Make India and Sri Lanka Better Neighbours

This tea connoisseur a fan of the Indian culture and food hopes to create magic with India's connection with Sri Lanka in terms of tea

News and Trends

What India Gained from PM Modi's #9 Foreign Trips This Year

Narendra Modi is the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel

Leadership

India's Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao Says No Bar for Women to Reach The Top

She says women can reach anywhere if they believe in who they are and what they want to achieve.