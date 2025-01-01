Standard Chartered Bank
Satin Creditcare Secures USD 100 Mn Social Loan to Boost Financial Inclusion
The loan, arranged by Standard Chartered Bank, saw participation from six Sri Lankan banks: Hatton National Bank, National Development Bank, Seylan Bank, Pan Asia Banking Corporation, Commercial Bank of Ceylon, and DFCC Bank.
Annapurna Finance Secures USD 109.5 Mn via Multilateral ECB Transaction
The funds will support rural women and underserved populations, enhancing financial access, boosting economic participation, and fostering development in India's underbanked regions through targeted microfinance initiatives.
Piramal Finance Secures USD 100 Mn Syndicated Social Loan to Drive Social Impact
The loan, coordinated by Standard Chartered Bank, will fund social projects, including affordable housing, priority sector loans, MSME business loans, and microfinance.
AdaniConneX Secures USD 1.44 Bn from 8 Global Banks to Build Data Centers
With this funding, AdaniConneX's construction financing pool rises to USD 1.65 billion, adding to an earlier facility of USD 213 million as of June 2023.