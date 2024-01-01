start-up india

50,000 More Start-ups In Five Years: What Can India Do To Help Them Flourish?

With expectations that the number of start-ups in India will double, the government must make clear and consistent policies to help them scale and survive.

By Debroop Roy
Growth Strategies

Govt Gives Fillip to its E-Commerce Platform GeM, Entrepreneurs Hail the Decision

Union Minister Suresh Prabhu assured further support in order to facilitate smooth access to the platform, resolving all impending issues faced by the businessmen

Growth Strategies

India Inc: A One Stop for Global Start-Up

The immense opportunities offered by India, making it a dream destination for international brands and start-ups

Marketing

Rethinking Healthcare Marketing

The new marketing models are backed by technological advancements and are being professionally customized for doctors by innovative health tech start-ups

Finance

Enabling Technology To Tackle The Indian NPA Crisis

It is imperative to bring about new technologies that could work at the grass-roots level and help find solution to the existing NPA crisis

Marketing

Is Every Idea an Intellectual Property?

Ideas are worthless unless you turn them into your IP by adding up intellectuality blended with creativity

Technology

Regtech in India: The need of the hour?

With the Government's push to go digital, Regulatory Technology has gained even more importance in India

Growth Strategies

Employee Compensation Structure Ensures Business Growth, Says This CEO

E-commerce start-ups are bleeding because of unrealistic compensation policies for mid and senior-level employees

Finance

"It's An Opportune Time For Indian VCs"

Entrepreneur asked Gabe Turner, Executive Director at Draper, as to what brought about this strategic alliance in India, which is seemingly recovering from a funding slowdown.