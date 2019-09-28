Debroop Roy

Correspondent

About Debroop Roy

Covering the start-up ecosystem in and around Bangalore for Entrepreneur. Formerly an energy reporter at Reuters. A film, cricket buff who also writes fiction on weekends.

More From Debroop Roy

These 3 Global Tech Giants are Betting Big on Indian Start-ups
Facebook's intention to invest more in the country follows the footsteps of the likes of Amazon, Microsoft and Google.
Flipkart or Amazon: Who'd Win the Smartphone War?
As Amazon and Flipkart gear up for another discount war, Xiaomi and Samsung will battle it out for smartphone supremacy.
