startup offices

News and Trends

New Age Companies Choosing Office Furniture Renting over Buying

In India, the market for rental of furniture is seen at around $800-850 million and it is growing every day

By Sidhant Lamba
Lifestyle

How To Remain Professional With That Weird Person In Office

What to do when their obnoxiousness is a growing matter of concern for everyone in the office?

Entrepreneurs

Putting 100 Businesses In One Room

Entrepreneur traces the group's growth trajectory and upcoming projects in a tête-à-tête with the President of Vatika Business Centre.

Entrepreneurs

5 Alternatives To Commercial Office Property

There are a number of alternatives when you think about placing your new staff.