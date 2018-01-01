Sidhant Lamba

Sidhant Lamba

Founder, Fabrento

Sidhant studied Interior Design at AID Design School in Delhi, followed by a Masters in Business Management from RBS London and short stints at Central Saint Martins, Inchbald and Sotheby’s London. 

He joined the family business, The Continental Group, striking out as an independent designer with his STROT line and also set up STROT, the ultra luxe home store in South Delhi. He is now the founder of Fabrento, providing access to state-of-art furniture for rent at the most affordable rental prices with free delivery, setup & installation.  Fabrento aims at creating your dream home into reality in just one tap. Fabrento is Backed up by Continental Group, who has set a lasting impression in the field of interior solutions since 1940's. Fabrento believes in curating products that are skilfully designed to perfection and are highly user compatible with commitment for delivering outstanding customer experience.

 
 

More From Sidhant Lamba

Renting Vs Buying: A Smarter Choice
Growth Strategies

Renting Vs Buying: A Smarter Choice

Renting would not only, let you save the money, it also lets you choose from the multiple options
3 min read
New Age Companies Choosing Office Furniture Renting over Buying
Business

New Age Companies Choosing Office Furniture Renting over Buying

In India, the market for rental of furniture is seen at around $800-850 million and it is growing every day
4 min read
The Growth of Furniture Rental Business in India
Rental businesses

The Growth of Furniture Rental Business in India

The trend is fueled by increasing urbanization, rising trend of nuclear families, and expanding working population
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.