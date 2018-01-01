Sidhant Lamba

Founder, Fabrento

Sidhant studied Interior Design at AID Design School in Delhi, followed by a Masters in Business Management from RBS London and short stints at Central Saint Martins, Inchbald and Sotheby’s London.

He joined the family business, The Continental Group, striking out as an independent designer with his STROT line and also set up STROT, the ultra luxe home store in South Delhi. He is now the founder of Fabrento, providing access to state-of-art furniture for rent at the most affordable rental prices with free delivery, setup & installation. Fabrento aims at creating your dream home into reality in just one tap. Fabrento is Backed up by Continental Group, who has set a lasting impression in the field of interior solutions since 1940's. Fabrento believes in curating products that are skilfully designed to perfection and are highly user compatible with commitment for delivering outstanding customer experience.