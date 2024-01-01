Sustainable mobility
Clean Motion Charges Into India's EV Market With USD 1 Million Investment
As part of the new business chapter, Clean Mobility Solution India Pvt. Ltd. plans to establish a dedicated manufacturing facility in Pune to localise and indigenously manufacture its flagship product, Zbee, making it a 'Made in India' three-wheeled passenger EV for global markets.
How E2W Adoption In Tier 2 And 3 Cities Can Be Boosted Further
Despite the growing demand of electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) in the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, the penetration is low and there several challenges which are hindering the further growth of E2Ws in these cities.
Biliti Electric Breaks Ground For E3W And Battery Pack Plant In Hyderabad
The facility will have a production capacity of 2,000 electric three-wheelers per month, positioning itself as a significant player in the global electric vehicle market. The estimated private investment for the new plant is assessed at more than INR 400 crore.
How Car Rental Companies are Changing the Face of Shared Mobility in India
Driven by the need to offer sustainable transport that is both cost and energy efficient, car rental services have ensured that they harness the potential of new-age technology