The facility will have a production capacity of 2,000 electric three-wheelers per month, positioning itself as a significant player in the global electric vehicle market. The estimated private investment for the new plant is assessed at more than INR 400 crore.

Biliti Electric, a California-based electric three-wheeler start-up held a groundbreaking ceremony for its manufacturing facility in Velimela, Hyderabad. This facility will be spread around 13 acres and will manufacture electric three-wheelers and lithium-ion battery packs, catering to the growing demand for sustainable last-mile mobility solutions.

Jennifer Larson, Consul General of USA, Hyderabad, laid the Foundation Stone during the groundbreaking ceremony. Gopalakrishnan VC, Director of Automotive and EV, Govt. of Telangana was also present at the event.

"Being a US-based company, I am very happy to witness Biliti Electric setting the groundwork for the next phase of its factory expansion in India," said Jennifer Larson. She expressed delight about the company's newly established business partnerships with prominent US companies like GoBolt and FreshDirect.

Raja Gayam, CEO, Biliti Electric said, "This groundbreaking ceremony marks a pivotal moment for Biliti Electric as we embark on a journey to reshape the future of last-mile mobility globally. Biliti Electric specialises in creating a scalable battery swapping network for urban mobility and energy storage. The company pioneers the development and manufacturing of advanced modular battery technology suitable for various vehicle form factors. Its primary application has been in the realm of three-wheelers for last-mile delivery. Biliti has deployed vehicles and batteries across 15 countries and five continents, with the vision to leverage batteries as distributed energy resources, particularly in urban environments, contributing to energy storage and grid stabilisation at scale."

Biliti Electric currently operates assembly plants in the United States, Portugal, and Kenya. Taskman, Biliti's cutting-edge technology, is utilised by prominent entities such as Amazon, IKEA, JUMIA, BigBasket (Tata), Voi Mobility, Zomato, Flipkart (Walmart), and others.