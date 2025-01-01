tech news
News and Trends
Emerging Tech to Create Over 1 Million Jobs in Coming Five Years
The overall workforce in the IT industry is projected to grow from 5.4 million to 7.5 million by 2030, adding over two million jobs
News and Trends
Will Apple's Credit Card be the Change World Was Rooting For?
TV+, Apple Card, Arcade, News Plus & what not! Here's what went down at the tech bonanza that was Apple Event 2019
News and Trends
Oyo Says Ni Hao to China and Here's a Bad News for PS4 Fans. 4 Things to Know Today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
News and Trends
WhatsApp Introduced its New Features to Group Chat. 4 Things to Know Today.
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.