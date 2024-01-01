The incredibles

Entrepreneurs

Ankit Nagori: The Digital Foodpreneur

The founder of cloud kitchen startup, Curefoods, is on the Digital Cover of Entrepreneur India for May 2023

By S Shanthi
Entrepreneurs

Chetan Maini: The Mobility Transformer

The co-founder and chairman of SUN Mobility is on Entrepreneur India's Digital Cover for April

Entrepreneurs

Harsimarbir Singh: The Caregiver

The co-founder of Pristyn Care tells us how he, along with his co-founders, found a big problem in healthcare that nobody else was solving and went deep into it. He is on Entrepreneur India's Digital Cover for March 2023

Entrepreneurs

Nitish Mittersain: The Game Theorist

The CEO, founder and joint MD of gaming unicorn takes us through his journey from being a gamer to building a large diversified gaming company. He is on Entrepreneur India's Digital Cover for February 2023

Leadership

Karthik Reddy: The Intelligent Investor

The co-founder and partner at Blume Ventures talks about the vision of the $250-million Fund IV. He is on Entrepreneur India's Digital Cover for January 2023

Entrepreneurs

Siddharth Roy Kapur: Going For The Oscars

Siddharth Roy Kapur's production house has to come to be known for its ability to produce films which have stories grounded in India's ethos, but that resonate on a global level.

Entrepreneurs

The Fashion Maven

According to CEO Adwaita Nayar, the Nykaa Fashion thesis is that the Indian woman is fashion-led, style-led, and trend-led

Entrepreneurs

Tim Draper: The Crypto Crusader

Governments are resistant to change, says the billionaire venture capitalist

Entrepreneurs

Darpan Sanghvi: The Makeover Man

When Sanghvi started MyGlamm in October 2017, he was sure of scaling his brand's own website, but that would cost a lot. That is when he came up with the 'content to commerce' strategy

Entrepreneurs

Manish Taneja: The Beauty Conjuror

The co-founder and CEO of Purplle, a beauty e-commerce unicorn, was always very passionate about creating something from scratch and making it big

Entrepreneurs

Sandeep Nailwal: The Wizard Cracking Web3

Nailwal firmly believes that India can soon become a Web3 superpower in terms of the production of these digital items

Entrepreneurs

Ghazal Alagh: The Boardroom Mama

By saying yes to Shark Tank India when she was pregnant, Ghazal wanted to bust the myth that if one is pregnant, things need not slow down

Entrepreneurs

Vineeta Singh: The Beauty Geek

SUGAR Cosmetics was launched in 2015 by Singh and her husband Kaushik Mukherjee

Entrepreneurs

Anupam Mittal: The Bull Shark

In an interview with Entrepreneur India, Mittal talks about his entrepreneurial journey so far, what he looks for before investing in a startup and more

Entrepreneurs

'Wowing' Users Since 2010

CEO Girish Mathrubootham's Freshworks became first-ever Indian SaaS startup to have been listed on the prestigious Nasdaq