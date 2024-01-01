The incredibles
Ankit Nagori: The Digital Foodpreneur
The founder of cloud kitchen startup, Curefoods, is on the Digital Cover of Entrepreneur India for May 2023
Chetan Maini: The Mobility Transformer
The co-founder and chairman of SUN Mobility is on Entrepreneur India's Digital Cover for April
Harsimarbir Singh: The Caregiver
The co-founder of Pristyn Care tells us how he, along with his co-founders, found a big problem in healthcare that nobody else was solving and went deep into it. He is on Entrepreneur India's Digital Cover for March 2023
Nitish Mittersain: The Game Theorist
The CEO, founder and joint MD of gaming unicorn takes us through his journey from being a gamer to building a large diversified gaming company. He is on Entrepreneur India's Digital Cover for February 2023
Karthik Reddy: The Intelligent Investor
The co-founder and partner at Blume Ventures talks about the vision of the $250-million Fund IV. He is on Entrepreneur India's Digital Cover for January 2023
Siddharth Roy Kapur: Going For The Oscars
Siddharth Roy Kapur's production house has to come to be known for its ability to produce films which have stories grounded in India's ethos, but that resonate on a global level.
The Fashion Maven
According to CEO Adwaita Nayar, the Nykaa Fashion thesis is that the Indian woman is fashion-led, style-led, and trend-led
Tim Draper: The Crypto Crusader
Governments are resistant to change, says the billionaire venture capitalist
Darpan Sanghvi: The Makeover Man
When Sanghvi started MyGlamm in October 2017, he was sure of scaling his brand's own website, but that would cost a lot. That is when he came up with the 'content to commerce' strategy
Manish Taneja: The Beauty Conjuror
The co-founder and CEO of Purplle, a beauty e-commerce unicorn, was always very passionate about creating something from scratch and making it big
Sandeep Nailwal: The Wizard Cracking Web3
Nailwal firmly believes that India can soon become a Web3 superpower in terms of the production of these digital items
Ghazal Alagh: The Boardroom Mama
By saying yes to Shark Tank India when she was pregnant, Ghazal wanted to bust the myth that if one is pregnant, things need not slow down
Vineeta Singh: The Beauty Geek
SUGAR Cosmetics was launched in 2015 by Singh and her husband Kaushik Mukherjee
Anupam Mittal: The Bull Shark
In an interview with Entrepreneur India, Mittal talks about his entrepreneurial journey so far, what he looks for before investing in a startup and more
'Wowing' Users Since 2010
CEO Girish Mathrubootham's Freshworks became first-ever Indian SaaS startup to have been listed on the prestigious Nasdaq