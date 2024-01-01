TRAI

TRAI Suggests Regulatory Framework For AI Regulation

The telecom regulator has also suggested for setting up a domestic statutory authority to regulate AI in India, through the lens of a 'risk-based framework'

By Teena Jose
Telcos Increases SMS Tariff By 25% For Overseas Tech Firms

As per the report, the firms have urged TRAI to advise telecom operators to levy domestic rates on them as their server is in India and they have an Indian subsidiary, which serves Indian consumers

TRAI Is Working On New Set Of Proposals On Media Ownership, Says P D Vaghela

The telecom and broadcast regulator had, earlier this year, floated a consultation paper on issues related to media ownership

Indian Government Gives a Thumbs Up to 'Strong' Net Neutrality System

Internet in India will Remain Free and Fair

Telecom Operators Are Masking Dropped Calls - and Still Charging You

In yet another sly move under the belt, Telecommunication operators are reportedly fraudulently charging for crores of calls

#NetNeutrality is in Trouble Again: Here's What We Again need to do RIGHT NOW

TRAI has once again asked for the public's opinions on Net Neutrality. Act RIGHT NOW!