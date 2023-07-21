The telecom regulator has also suggested for setting up a domestic statutory authority to regulate AI in India, through the lens of a 'risk-based framework'

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has suggested that the Union government should collaborate with international agencies and other countries to form a global agency for the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

In a consultation paper titled 'Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Big Data in Telecommunication Sector,' it has also suggested for setting up a domestic statutory authority to regulate AI in India, through the lens of a "risk-based framework".

"There is an urgent need to adopt a regulatory framework by the government that should be applicable across sectors. The regulatory framework should ensure that specific AI use cases are regulated on a risk-based framework where high risk use cases that directly impact humans are regulated through legally binding obligations," the regulator said.

Reportedly, an independent statutory authority should be established immediately for ensuring development of responsible AI and regulation of use cases in India, it said, adding that the authority should be designated as 'Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority of India (AIDAI)'.

Trai has said that AIDAI should frame regulations on various aspects of AI including its responsible use and define principles of responsible AI and their applicability on AI use cases based on risk assessment. It also added that AIDAI should ensure that principles of responsible AI are made applicable at each phase of the AI framework lifecycle, like design, development, validation, deployment, monitoring and refinement.

The regulator said that a multi-stakeholder body (MSB) should act as an advisory body to AIDAI.

Furthermore, it said, Department of Telecommunications (DoT) should collaborate with access service providers for enhancing the capability of currently deployed systems through use of AI/ ML and other new technologies, in order to analyse the data on real-time basis for verification of the total number of mobile connections (across access service providers and across licensed service areas) against the limit set by DoT.