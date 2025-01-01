Truemeds
Dealmakers' Digest: Hottest Startup Cheques This Week (August 09–14)
This week's deals highlight investor appetite for health savings platforms, instant groceries, luxury retail, AI storytelling, and rapid home service delivery.
Truemeds Secures USD 85 Mn Series C Funding to Expand Affordable Healthcare Access
The Series C round's first close was led by Accel, followed by a second close led by Peak XV Partners, with significant participation from WestBridge Capital and Info Edge Ventures.
Telehealth Platforms Truemeds Raises $22 million in a Series B Round of Funding
The company plans to utilize the funds to accelerate growth in the untapped domestic market and expand its coverage across the country
Exclusive: Telemedicine Startup Truemeds To Raise $5Mn in Series A round
The investment round to be led by InfoEdge Ventures, Asha Impact, and Indian Angel Network Fund