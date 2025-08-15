Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Indian startup ecosystem witnessed an impressive flow of capital this week, with companies across medtech, quick commerce, life sciences, luxury retail, AI-powered content creation, and on-demand services raising significant funds. From healthcare savings platforms to instant grocery deliveries, these ventures are addressing modern consumer needs with innovation, technology, and speed. Here's a look at the standout funding announcements.

Truemeds (Medtech)

Truemeds provides an online platform for purchasing and delivering medicines, focusing on affordability and authenticity. It offers clinically equivalent generic alternatives to branded medicines, sourced from top pharmaceutical manufacturers. The platform also includes doctor consultations and a broad selection of healthcare products, mainly serving chronic care patients managing conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases. Customers can save between 50 and 70 percent on monthly medical expenses.

Inception: 2019

Founders: Akshat Nayyar, Dr Kunal Wani

Based Out: Mumbai

Funding Amount: USD 85 Million

Investors: Accel, Peak XV Partners, WestBridge Capital, Info Edge Ventures

Zepto (Quick Commerce)

Zepto operates in the quick commerce segment, specialising in 10-minute grocery deliveries. It offers fresh produce, daily essentials, and other groceries through a network of strategically located dark stores. The platform's fast service model has made it one of the leading players in ultra-fast delivery.

Inception: 2021

Founders: Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra

Based Out: Mumbai

Funding Amount: USD 45.7 Million

Investors: Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Aragen Life Sciences (Life Sciences)

Aragen delivers global R&D and manufacturing solutions for the life sciences industry. Its offerings span the entire drug development cycle, from early-stage discovery to commercial manufacturing, covering both small molecules and biologics. It serves pharmaceutical and biotech clients worldwide.

Inception: 2001

Founders: G V Sanjay Reddy

Based Out: Hyderabad

Funding Amount: USD 34 Million

Investors: Avendus Future Leaders Fund III, SBI Life Insurance

Kimirica (Luxury Retail & D2C)

Kimirica began as a luxury hotel toiletries and amenities supplier to hospitality giants like Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Over time, it expanded into D2C retail, offering premium bath and body products, and has plans to open experiential stores to enhance consumer engagement.

Inception: 2013

Founders: Mohit Jain, Rajat Jain, Kimi Jain, Rica Jain

Based Out: Indore

Funding Amount: USD 15 Million

Investors: Carnelian Asset Management LLP

Dashverse (AI Content Creation & Entertainment)

Dashverse combines AI capabilities with human creativity to help creators build, publish, and monetise original stories. Its ecosystem includes DashReels, Frameo.AI, Dashtoon, and Dashtoon Studio, enabling content creation in comics, microdramas, and generative videos, fostering mobile-first entertainment and future global entertainment franchises.

Inception: 2023

Founders: Sanidhya Narain, Lalith Gudipati, Soumyadeep Mukherjee

Based Out: Bengaluru

Funding Amount: USD 13 Million

Investors: Peak XV Partners, Z47, Stellaris Venture Partners

Pronto (On-Demand Home Services)

Pronto offers home services through a 10-minute, shift-based model, connecting users with background-verified professionals for cleaning, laundry, dishwashing, and basic meal preparation. The platform focuses on speed, safety, and reliability in the home services sector.

Inception: 2024

Founders: Anjali Sardana

Based Out: Gurugram

Funding Amount: USD 11 Million

Investors: General Catalyst, Glade Brook Capital, Bain Capital Ventures (BCV)

These deals highlight the diversity and momentum of India's startup ecosystem.