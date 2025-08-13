Luxury Brand Kimirica Attracts USD 15 Mn from Carnelian for Expansion Plans Indore-based Kimirica will use fresh investment to expand its hospitality arm, grow its D2C brand Kimirica Lifestyle, build an omnichannel retail network, and improve consumer access to its luxury self-care offerings.

Kimirica, a luxury beauty and hospitality brand based, has secured approximately USD 15 million in funding from Carnelian Asset Management LLP, which is led by capital markets veteran Vikas Khemani.

The Indore-based brand intends to utilise the investment to strengthen its business-to-business hospitality division Kimirica Hunter and expand its D2C brand Kimirica Lifestyle. Funds will also go toward building an omnichannel retail presence and enhancing consumer access to its self-care products.

"Kimirica has built an exceptional business model, combining manufacturing expertise with design strength to create a global hospitality leader and a scalable luxury consumer brand," Khemani said. "Their clarity of vision and disciplined execution make them one of the most exciting companies today."

Founded in 2013 by Mohit Jain, Rajat Jain, Kimi Jain, and Rica Jain, Kimirica began as a bootstrapped venture with the aim of reducing dependence on imported hotel toiletries. At the time of its launch, about 90 percent of such products in India came from China. Over the years, the company has established a strong manufacturing base and now exports to over 70 countries. Its clientele includes more than 10,000 luxury hotels and airlines such as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Accor, Leela, and Air India.

The company offers a wide range of vegan, cruelty-free, and fair-trade-certified products in skincare, body care, fine fragrances, luxury gifting, and home wellness. In recent years, Kimirica has expanded into high-growth categories, including men's grooming under the line called The Gentleman.

Kimirica products are sold on major e-commerce platforms such as Nykaa, Amazon, and Tira, as well as through quick-commerce services. The company is also focusing on physical retail expansion with plans to open more than ten experiential stores across India and the Middle East.

To support its growth, Kimirica is developing a 600,000 square foot integrated manufacturing facility in Indore. Once operational, the facility is expected to be among the largest in South Asia in its category and capable of producing goods valued between INR 1,500 crore and INR 2,000 crore annually, with a significant portion aimed at export markets in the United States, Middle East, and Europe.

"We are excited to welcome Carnelian onboard. This partnership is rooted in a shared vision for growth. Their experience and understanding will help us accelerate our journey in the D2C space, scale our omnichannel retail presence, and bring Kimirica's self-care experience to more consumers, faster than ever," said Mohit Jain, Co-founder, Kimirica.
