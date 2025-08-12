Founded in 2024 by Anjali Sardana, Pronto operates on a hub-and-spoke delivery model, connecting households with trained and verified domestic workers for everyday tasks such as cleaning, laundry, utensil washing, and basic meal preparation

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pronto, a real-time household help platform, has raised USD 11 million in a Series A funding round co-led by General Catalyst and Glade Brook Capital, with continued participation from Bain Capital Ventures (BCV). The company plans to use the investment to scale its 10-minute, shift-based domestic service model across Mumbai, Bengaluru, and other major cities.

Founded in 2024 by Anjali Sardana, Pronto operates on a hub-and-spoke delivery model, connecting households with trained and verified domestic workers for everyday tasks such as cleaning, laundry, utensil washing, and basic meal preparation. The company says its model addresses inefficiencies in India's largely informal domestic help sector by offering reliability for users and predictable income for workers.

"Pronto is not just another app — it's architecting an entirely new layer of urban infrastructure for household help," said Sardana, Founder and CEO. "We're tackling a sector that has remained unstructured and unreliable for decades — by offering instant, vetted help through a shift-based model that elevates worker earnings and service trust. With this funding, we'll deepen operations, build workforce resilience, and prove that household help can scale as a high-frequency utility in India's most time-strapped cities."

Neeraj Arora, Managing Director at General Catalyst, said, "Pronto is creating something novel for India: an infrastructure layer for domestic help that brings structure to traditionally informal markets. This shift-based model creates predictable incomes for workers while delivering reliability for households."

Paul Hudson, Founder and CIO at Glade Brook Capital, commented, "Anjali and the Pronto team are building stakeholder trust and customer delight through operational excellence and speed. Pronto is not another home-help app — it's rapidly becoming a consumer infrastructure platform that delivers meaningful work opportunities and helps meet the daily needs of urban families."

Ajay Agarwal, Partner at Bain Capital Ventures, noted, "When we first invested in Pronto at the seed stage, we saw a rare chance to formalize a service millions depend on yet few had reimagined. In just a few months, Anjali and team have proven that this model can scale — delivering high-frequency, real-time help to households while elevating incomes for workers."

Over the next 12–18 months, Pronto plans to expand operations beyond Gurgaon into multiple metros, establish micro-hubs in residential clusters, and onboard and train 10,000 additional professionals. The funding will also be used to strengthen its quality-assurance systems and real-time operational technology to support its shift-based delivery model.