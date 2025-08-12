Dashverse Secures USD 13 Million for AI-Driven Mobile Entertainment Platforms The funding will be used to strengthen Dashverse's AI technology and develop new tools for serialized content production

By Entrepreneur Staff

Dashverse CoFounders_From L-R_Sanidhya Narain, Lalith Gudipati, Soumyadeep Mukherje

AI entertainment startup Dashverse has raised USD 13 million in a Series A funding round led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from returning investors Z47 and Stellaris Venture Partners. The company says this is the largest Series A round in its sector to date.

The funding will be used to strengthen Dashverse's AI technology and develop new tools for serialized content production. Its newly launched microdrama app, DashReels, has surpassed 5 million downloads within a month of launch.

"We're entering a new era where content creation is no longer gated by resources, but by imagination," said Sanidhya Narain, Co-founder and CEO of Dashverse. "Just as camera phones turned everyone into a creator and unlocked platforms like Instagram and TikTok, generative AI will do the same for storytelling, but with far more powerful formats. This funding fuels our mission to build the creative infrastructure for this shift where mobile-first, serialized content becomes the default, not the exception."

Abhishek Mohan, Principal at Peak XV Partners, said, "The creator economy is undergoing a seismic shift driven by generative AI, and Dashverse is at the very heart of this transformation. Their unique approach, combining proprietary AI with a deep understanding of storytelling and creator workflows, sets them apart."

Aakash Kumar, Managing Director at Z47, noted, "Dashverse is building a powerful engine for mobile-first, AI-native storytelling, at a pace that matches how audiences consume today. As one of India's most promising AI startups, they reflect the country's growing edge in global innovation."

Naman Lahoty, Partner at Stellaris Venture Partners, said, "We partnered with Lalith, Sanidhya, and Soumyadeep at the idea stage, when they were already ahead of the curve, envisioning an AI-native future for entertainment well before the world knew of ChatGPT. Today, they've built one of the finest applied-AI teams in the country."

Founded in 2023 by Narain, Lalith Gudipati, and Soumyadeep Mukherjee, Dashverse operates an ecosystem of platforms — DashReels for short dramas, Frameo.AI for generative video production, and Dashtoon for digital comics — serving over 20 million users globally.
