TVS Capital Funds

News and Trends

Saarathi Finance Raises INR 475 Cr to Empower Bharat's Micro and Nano Entrepreneurs

The round was led by marquee investors including TVS Capital Funds, Lok Capital, Evolvence Equity Partners, Paragon Partners, and prominent angel investors, who together contributed INR 350 crores.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

TVS Capital Funds Appoints Shyam Srinivasan as Senior Advisor and Operating Partner

With over 30 years of experience in banking and financial services, Srinivasan brings expertise in institutional growth, digital transformation, and financial governance.

News and Trends

VuNet Systems Secures INR 60 Cr in Series B Funding Led by Pravega Ventures

The funding round also saw participation from Kotak Securities and existing investors, including Mela Ventures, Athera Venture Partners, Dallas Venture Capital, and TVS Capital Funds.

News and Trends

Krishna Ramachandran Joins TVS Capital Funds

In the last 18 months, TVS Capital Funds has been systematically strengthening its leadership team