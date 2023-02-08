Krishna Ramachandran Joins TVS Capital Funds

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As part of its efforts to strengthen its core team, TVS Capital Funds (TCF), a leading rupee (INR) capital private equity fund, has announced the appointment of Krishna Ramachandran as managing partner and COO.

According to an official statement by the company, Krishna has more than 27 years of experience across client engagement, business transformation, data analytics, digital transformation, and finance. Till recently, he was the managing director at Accenture and was responsible for Accenture's Chennai operations. Prior to that, he was associated with Royal Philips, Allianz, KPMG, and Vodafone in multiple roles.

"We have great opportunities in making India a leader in digital platforms of scale in areas of finance and banking. I am delighted to be part of this journey with TVS Capital Funds in empowering next-gen entrepreneurs and, thereby, supporting the larger cause of nation-building," said Krishna Ramachandran, while commenting on his new role.

In the last 18 months, TVS Capital Funds has been systematically strengthening its leadership with the addition of Anuradha Ramachandran as managing partner – investments and Praveen Sridharan as partner – investments as part of its effort to build robust internal capability for the next fund, the statement added.

"Krishna comes with a wide spectrum of operating experience and significant exposure to digital transformation initiatives. This is of deep value for us at TVS Capital, where we partner with next-gen entrepreneurs in business building, especially those in the venture growth stage. Krishna's multidisciplinary experience across businesses will help drive value to our portfolio companies. It also significantly strengthens our internal initiatives in building a 'neo-TCF', which will help scale the fund to the next level," said Gopal Srinivasan, CMD, TVS Capital Funds.