Ultraviolette
TDK Ventures Invests in Ultraviolette to Support Global Expansion of Electric Two-Wheelers
Ultraviolette plans to use the funds to accelerate R&D in advanced battery platforms, scale manufacturing, expand its retail footprint from 20 cities to over 100 cities in India
Big Wins for Startups: Key Funding Highlights (Nov 30–Dec 6)
The first week of December saw the funding activity across a variety of sectors, showcasing the resilience and innovation of Indian startups. Here's a detailed roundup of the most notable deals from this period:
Ultraviolette Eyes Pan-India Expansion with INR 130 Cr Capital Boost
In September, Ultraviolette shipped its first batch of Indian-made electric motorcycles to Europe, marking a significant milestone in its global strategy.
Ultraviolette Raises Series D Investment From Exor Capital
The fund raised will be used for the expansion of the company's presence across India, ramping up the sales of F77 in the country and subsequent expansion in international markets including trials, certifications and sales