union budget 2017

Growth Strategies

#RoadforStartups: CBDT Announces Assessment Plans to Balance the Tightening of Noose around Start-ups

CBDT All Set to Tighten the Noose around Start-ups Based on a Three-Category Assessment Plan

By Bhavya Kaushal
News and Trends

Budget 2019: Realty Stakeholders Demand 'Industry Status' for Construction Sector

Overall sector's momentum decelerates due to the prevailing liquidity crisis. What should the government do?

Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs Cheer As Government Draws Plans To Back Blockchain

Going into 2018, more banks are seeking to use this technology to transform parts of their business, especially to reduce frauds, he shared.

Leadership

Freedom from Corruption: Modi's Year in Review

"In the long run, these policy reforms are certain to make the industry more transparent, which will boost investors' confidence in India"

Lifestyle

How #3 Global Icons are Helping India Fight Its Crippling Problems

Microsoft has adopted Maharashtra's Harisal village to transform it as India's first ideal, digital village

News and Trends

Budget Opens the Gates for Indian Institutions to Fly Internationally

Today, the Indian education system is the probable hottest selling international destination in the coming decade.

News and Trends

Budget 2017: A Good Continuity in Skilling India

It is heartening to note that the government has rightfully recognized the need to "energize youth through education, skills and jobs".

News and Trends

Budget 2017-18 Lays a Proper Roadmap for Digital Farming

Access to the internet will allow the farmers learn about the latest technologies available in the field of agriculture.

News and Trends

FY18 Budget: A Promising Development for Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

As such, the presentation of the Union Budget 2017 was preceded by a great deal of expectations from the public as well as various industries in the corporate sector.

News and Trends

The Good, Bad and Key Takeaways From 2017 Budget

However, the current version of the MHRD initiative is focused towards higher Education.

Growth Strategies

Few More Laps to Run in Digital India Marathon

Policymakers have to be credited for creating a regulatory structure that has enabled mobile telephony to spread across India

News and Trends

Budget - A Step Towards Fostering Entrepreneurship

There is an urgent need that alongside the large commitments made on public spending, private capital creation is once again spurred.

News and Trends

Infrastructural Policies are Favorable for Tourism Industry

Union budget 2017 was a progressing one for travel Industry with due importance given to technology and Infrastructure development.

News and Trends

Has the Budget done enough for the Start Up Industry

With the growing entrepreneurship in India, the industry felt that the finance minister would have a lot in store for Start Up's and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME's).

News and Trends

Budget 2017 is Extremely Beneficial for Indian SMEs

The new budget certainly proves that the Indian Government is undertaking all efforts necessary to provide comprehensive infrastructure to help the SME sector grow.