Union Budget 2018-19
Combined Wealth Of Indian Billionaires Is More Than The Union Budget 2018-19: Report
India's richest 1 per cent has four times the wealth owned by the bottom 70 per cent or 953 million Indians, according to an Oxfam report
Budget 2019 Expectations: 7 Things the Government Can Do to Boost the Indian Economy
The one area where the NDA 1 government was seen to be under performing was in job creation, this is where big announcements are expected
How to Maximize Your Earnings from Budget 2018?
Ruling in 19 out of India's 29 states, with this year's budget, the ruling government has made huge attempts to promote creation of more jobs opportunities
Why Angel Tax Will Continue To Haunt Entrepreneurs?
The stakeholders of the startup ecosystem in India desperately want the angel tax regime to be abolished
How Can Small & Medium Businesses Reduce Bad Loans?
Bad loans can dent a company's image as well as spoil future prospects
Digital India Gets a Triple Push in the Union Budget 2018-19
The government a major upside in the growth of blockchain technology going forward
Local Entrepreneurs Glee as Imports of Mobiles and LED TV gets Expensive
The move is going to provide a fillip to the government's pet Make in India campaign to boost domestic manufacturing
Entrepreneurs Cheer As Government Draws Plans To Back Blockchain
Going into 2018, more banks are seeking to use this technology to transform parts of their business, especially to reduce frauds, he shared.
Govt Rejects Legitimacy of Cryptocurrency #Budget2018
Some experts have applauded the government's stance as domestic consumers are yet to understand the technology leading to potential frauds
Small and Medium Businesses Get a shot in the arm in #Budget2018
The step comes as a relief post demonetization & GST that broke the back of MSMEs countrywide
Top Tax Changes That Will Affect an Entrepreneur's Life #Budget2018
Budget 2018 made way for a conducive environment for start-ups and MSMEs
Digitization of Education Now Has Indian Government's Stamp
Replacing the blackboard with the digital board is the major announcement made by the government to increase the digital intensity in education
Union Budget 2018-19: India Gets the World's Largest Govt-funded Healthcare Programme
Under this programme, Healthcare Protection will now become a reality for 10 cr poor and vulnerable families in India
Union Budget 2018-19: Invoice Discounting Platforms Can Access MSME's GSTIN Data For Authenticity
Late payment is one of the major problems among the MSMEs, especially in the manufacturing sector as their working capital is out of the system
How the Government can Promote Entrepreneurship with Union Budget 2018-19
With the Union Budget 2018-19 due tomorrow, all the entrepreneurial eyes would be glued to the television expecting amendments and new initiatives from the government