Union Budget 2018-19

News and Trends

Combined Wealth Of Indian Billionaires Is More Than The Union Budget 2018-19: Report

India's richest 1 per cent has four times the wealth owned by the bottom 70 per cent or 953 million Indians, according to an Oxfam report

By Tahira Noor Khan
Growth Strategies

Budget 2019 Expectations: 7 Things the Government Can Do to Boost the Indian Economy

The one area where the NDA 1 government was seen to be under performing was in job creation, this is where big announcements are expected

News and Trends

How to Maximize Your Earnings from Budget 2018?

Ruling in 19 out of India's 29 states, with this year's budget, the ruling government has made huge attempts to promote creation of more jobs opportunities

Entrepreneurs

Why Angel Tax Will Continue To Haunt Entrepreneurs?

The stakeholders of the startup ecosystem in India desperately want the angel tax regime to be abolished

News and Trends

How Can Small & Medium Businesses Reduce Bad Loans?

Bad loans can dent a company's image as well as spoil future prospects

News and Trends

Digital India Gets a Triple Push in the Union Budget 2018-19

The government a major upside in the growth of blockchain technology going forward

Entrepreneurs

Local Entrepreneurs Glee as Imports of Mobiles and LED TV gets Expensive

The move is going to provide a fillip to the government's pet Make in India campaign to boost domestic manufacturing

Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs Cheer As Government Draws Plans To Back Blockchain

Going into 2018, more banks are seeking to use this technology to transform parts of their business, especially to reduce frauds, he shared.

News and Trends

Govt Rejects Legitimacy of Cryptocurrency #Budget2018

Some experts have applauded the government's stance as domestic consumers are yet to understand the technology leading to potential frauds

News and Trends

Small and Medium Businesses Get a shot in the arm in #Budget2018

The step comes as a relief post demonetization & GST that broke the back of MSMEs countrywide

News and Trends

Top Tax Changes That Will Affect an Entrepreneur's Life #Budget2018

Budget 2018 made way for a conducive environment for start-ups and MSMEs

News and Trends

Digitization of Education Now Has Indian Government's Stamp

Replacing the blackboard with the digital board is the major announcement made by the government to increase the digital intensity in education

News and Trends

Union Budget 2018-19: India Gets the World's Largest Govt-funded Healthcare Programme

Under this programme, Healthcare Protection will now become a reality for 10 cr poor and vulnerable families in India

News and Trends

Union Budget 2018-19: Invoice Discounting Platforms Can Access MSME's GSTIN Data For Authenticity

Late payment is one of the major problems among the MSMEs, especially in the manufacturing sector as their working capital is out of the system

Entrepreneurs

How the Government can Promote Entrepreneurship with Union Budget 2018-19

With the Union Budget 2018-19 due tomorrow, all the entrepreneurial eyes would be glued to the television expecting amendments and new initiatives from the government