Fuelling India's Silicon Valley Aspirations

India needs to reduce its import bills, for this we need to focus on the three pillars: technology, ecosystem and talent, says Akarsh Hebbar, global managing director, Vedanta Semiconductors and Display

By Shrabona Ghosh
Government To Deny Funding For Vedanta-Foxconn Chip Venture

As per available reports, the government is likely to tell the venture between Agarwal's Vedanta Resources Ltd. and Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. it won't get incentives to make 28-nanometer chips

Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductor JV Finally Shares Details Of Technology Partner

The Vedanta-Foxconn consortium is one of the five applicants seeking government incentives under a $10-billion package announced in December 2021 to promote domestic semiconductor manufacturing

This Is the Beginning Of Creating Silicon Valley In India: Anil Agarwal

Vedanta has signed an MoU with Foxconn, one of the world's largest electronics manufacturers, to set up an integrated semiconductor manufacturing facility in India