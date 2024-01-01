Vedanta
Fuelling India's Silicon Valley Aspirations
India needs to reduce its import bills, for this we need to focus on the three pillars: technology, ecosystem and talent, says Akarsh Hebbar, global managing director, Vedanta Semiconductors and Display
Government To Deny Funding For Vedanta-Foxconn Chip Venture
As per available reports, the government is likely to tell the venture between Agarwal's Vedanta Resources Ltd. and Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. it won't get incentives to make 28-nanometer chips
Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductor JV Finally Shares Details Of Technology Partner
The Vedanta-Foxconn consortium is one of the five applicants seeking government incentives under a $10-billion package announced in December 2021 to promote domestic semiconductor manufacturing
This Is the Beginning Of Creating Silicon Valley In India: Anil Agarwal
Vedanta has signed an MoU with Foxconn, one of the world's largest electronics manufacturers, to set up an integrated semiconductor manufacturing facility in India