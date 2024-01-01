Vehicle registration
Auto Industry Continues To Face Heat, Vehicle Retail Plummets To 70.69% Compared to May 2019
Categories such as two-wheeler (2W), three-wheeler (3W), private vehicle and consumer vehicle saw a drop in registration of 53 per cent, 76 per cent, 59 per cent and 66 per cent respectively
Vehicle Registration For FY20-21 Drops 30%, an 8-Year Low
The only compensating segment that managed to remain positive was tractor which grew by 16 per cent year-on-year
Vehicle Registration Drops By 9.66% In January On Yearly Basis
Non-availability of vehicles due to scarcity of semiconductors, a fading pent-up demand and recent price hikes coupled with no festivities and auspicious days landed January registrations in negative zone
Vehicle Registration Numbers Drops By 19.29% In November On Yearly Basis
Passenger vehicles and tractors drove the registration numbers during the 42-day festive season
Rising Sales Figure Of Two-Wheelers Fails To Depict Ground Reality
While two-wheelers manufacturers posted record high numbers, figures from FADA has a different story to tell
Vehicle Registrations Drop 24% in October 2020
Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations highlighted that even though customer walk-ins have improved, healthy conversions are yet to rise