WazirX And Taxnodes Join Hands To Simplify Crypto Taxation Process

With this partnership, TaxNodes will help the vast user base of WazirX to calculate and file taxes on their investments accurately and make them aware of tax developments in the virtual digital asset industry

By Teena Jose
Amid Tax Regulations and Market Volatility, WazirX Shuts Down Its NFT Marketplace

"We regret to announce that the WazirX NFT Marketplace has been sunsetted. We are proud to have launched India's first NFT Marketplace in June 2021, which showcased the work of many creators. Unfortunately, it did not gain much traction," the official statement read

WazirX is India's largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of daily trading volume and has a user base of over 6.5 million

Empire Strikes Back: Banks Snap Ties With Crypto Exchange Platforms

The Reserve Bank of India in May last year, while responding to an RTI, said there is no prohibition on banks in providing accounts to traders dealing with cryptocurrencies