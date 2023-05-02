WazirX And Taxnodes Join Hands To Simplify Crypto Taxation Process

With this partnership, TaxNodes will help the vast user base of WazirX to calculate and file taxes on their investments accurately and make them aware of tax developments in the virtual digital asset industry

WazirX, India's one of the leading crypto exchanges and TaxNodes, an expert assisted ITR filing platform, have joined hands to simplify crypto taxation process for investors. With this partnership, TaxNodes will help the vast user base of WazirX to calculate and file taxes on their investments accurately and make them aware of tax developments in the virtual digital asset industry. With the growing popularity of crypto in India, it is essential to set up the right infrastructure for compliance and knowledge for engagement with virtual digital assets, and hence this arrangement.

"WazirX has always prioritized compliance with regulations in the country to set an example of fair practice in the virtual digital asset industry. The partnership between WazirX and TaxNodes will be beneficial in enabling an ecosystem of regulatory abidance and mainstream adoption of crypto without the challenges of tax miscalculation or default," said Rajagopal Menon, vice-president, WazirX.

According to an official release, the collaboration between the two prominent stakeholders of the Indian crypto ecosystem will encourage more users to seek information about the existing and developing laws for virtual digital assets while having access to a wide range of digital tokens. This will also be pivotal in helping users trade crypto freely without having to worry about the intricacies of tax filing.

"We are thrilled to embark on a new journey with WazirX. We are sure that our end-to-end solutions will help WazirX's huge customer base, get the much-needed clarity on the taxes levied on their investment. We are confident that our users will be able to leverage our expert-assisted plans to not only compute but also file their taxes, thereby enabling us to simplify the taxation journey of every crypto investor in the country," said Avinash Shekhar, founder and CEO, TaxNodes.

WazirX is an India-based crypto exchange that allows users to buy, sell, and trade various crypto assets like Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, and more, whereas, TaxNodes is a crypto tax platform that aims to simplify the tax computing process in India.
