Westbridge Capital

Rapido Achieves Unicorn Status with USD 120 Mn Series E Round Led by WestBridge Capital

Rapido is the third company to join the unicorn club this year, following fintech Perfios and AI startup Krutrim.

By Entrepreneur Staff
WestBridge Capital Leads USD 14 Mn Funding Round for UptimeAI Expansion

The firm will use the proceeds to scale up its tech platform and expand its product portfolio and presence in North America, the Middle East, and Asia.

Digital Lending Platform Propelld Raises USD 25 Mn Debt for NBFC Arm Edgro

The Bengaluru-based platform aims to deploy the raised money to expand its offerings and market reach.

Telehealth Platforms Truemeds Raises $22 million in a Series B Round of Funding

The company plans to utilize the funds to accelerate growth in the untapped domestic market and expand its coverage across the country