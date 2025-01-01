women comedians
Punchlines and Curveballs: Aditi Mittal
Aditi Mittal's comedy journey began unexpectedly through open mics. In 2025, she aims to deepen her artistic identity, embracing evolution and unplanned moments in comedy.
The Laughter Queen: Urooj Ashfaq, Comedian
In the next few months her objective is to keep putting her clips on YouTube, including the new tour she's currently doing, then write a new tour and later put it on YouTube again. She plans to keep doing comedy with sincerity and getting better at it
Target the Right Audience: Modern-Day Approach for Comedians in the Making
Here's why Even for comedians, choosing the right form of comedy and the appropriate audience to appreciate is very important
There Seems to Be No End to What This Comedy Princess Can Do
Dancing to the tunes of 'Jhalak Dikhalaja', has been a major milestone for her