women health

Sanfe: Building a D2C Brand Around Menstrual Health

The startup is eyeing on expanding into retail and planning to scale up its product portfolio

By Shrabona Ghosh
Nua Partners With Actor Deepika Padukone

Nua aims to help every Indian woman prioritize their menstrual health and wellness

Tackling Issues Of Women's Safety and Health In India

On International Women's Day, Entrepreneur India talks to experts and start-ups who are working to solve a few of the many problems that exist and on what still needs to be done going forward.

These Biodegradable Pads Are Improving Feminine Healthcare In India

According to Menstrual Hygiene Alliance of India (MHAI), there are around 12.3 billion disposable sanitary napkins to be discarded each year. Most of them are non-biodegradable.

How Wellness Apps Can Help Women Become Proactive in Their Everyday Wellness

Wellness apps distil information and provide it on tap so that women can find simple, effective solutions to stay fit