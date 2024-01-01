women health
Sanfe: Building a D2C Brand Around Menstrual Health
The startup is eyeing on expanding into retail and planning to scale up its product portfolio
Nua Partners With Actor Deepika Padukone
Nua aims to help every Indian woman prioritize their menstrual health and wellness
Tackling Issues Of Women's Safety and Health In India
On International Women's Day, Entrepreneur India talks to experts and start-ups who are working to solve a few of the many problems that exist and on what still needs to be done going forward.
These Biodegradable Pads Are Improving Feminine Healthcare In India
According to Menstrual Hygiene Alliance of India (MHAI), there are around 12.3 billion disposable sanitary napkins to be discarded each year. Most of them are non-biodegradable.
How Wellness Apps Can Help Women Become Proactive in Their Everyday Wellness
Wellness apps distil information and provide it on tap so that women can find simple, effective solutions to stay fit