Women Leaders in Business
43% Startups and MSMEs Plan to Hire Women over Next 6 Months: Survey
A survey conducted by LocalCircles claims that women workers were among the worst hit in the workforce adjustments made by businesses in the last eight months as the covid-19 pandemic impacted their business and revenue adversely
Who says Industrial Components Industry is Tough to Manage?
Rama Kirloskar's expertise in driving the go-to-market strategy, product value management and restructuring for the mass production business; material grade rationalization and streamlining for the foundry business and product rationalization for the made-to-order business makes her stand out of the crowd
Turning Tables - How Women Entrepreneurs Are Redefining The World of Business
Women entrepreneurs believe in a holistic way of witnessing favorable outcomes, where genders are not defining success
They Came, They Saw, They Conquered: 4 Women Who Chose unconventional Fields & Excelled
The advent of technology and increase in internet penetration has opened up a plethora of opportunities for women in this country.
8 Pearls of Wisdom by Ace Banker Chanda Kochhar to Inspire Every Woman
Here are some gems from Chanda Kochhar to ignite that fire in you.