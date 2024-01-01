Women Leaders in Business

News and Trends

43% Startups and MSMEs Plan to Hire Women over Next 6 Months: Survey

A survey conducted by LocalCircles claims that women workers were among the worst hit in the workforce adjustments made by businesses in the last eight months as the covid-19 pandemic impacted their business and revenue adversely

By Shipra Singh
Growth Strategies

Who says Industrial Components Industry is Tough to Manage?

Rama Kirloskar's expertise in driving the go-to-market strategy, product value management and restructuring for the mass production business; material grade rationalization and streamlining for the foundry business and product rationalization for the made-to-order business makes her stand out of the crowd

Entrepreneurs

Turning Tables - How Women Entrepreneurs Are Redefining The World of Business

Women entrepreneurs believe in a holistic way of witnessing favorable outcomes, where genders are not defining success

Entrepreneurs

They Came, They Saw, They Conquered: 4 Women Who Chose unconventional Fields & Excelled

The advent of technology and increase in internet penetration has opened up a plethora of opportunities for women in this country.

Leadership

8 Pearls of Wisdom by Ace Banker Chanda Kochhar to Inspire Every Woman

Here are some gems from Chanda Kochhar to ignite that fire in you.