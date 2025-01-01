Women-Led Startups
Four Women-Led Startups Win Equity-Free Grants in Prosus Tech FoundHER Challenge
Lightbulb, RxMen, Varaha, and Digital Paani selected from 120 applications across 22 cities.
Prosus Tech FoundHER Challenge: Empowering Women in Tech
This initiative aims to help female entrepreneurs secure funding, scale their ventures, and connect with global networks.
India Ranks Second in Women-Led Startup Funding, Raising USD 26 Billion
With over 7,000 active women-led startups, these businesses constitute 7.5% of all active startups in the country
How Women-Led Startups Can Champion Gender Balance in India
With over 100 unicorns and more than 73,000 startups led by women directors recognized under the Startup India Initiative