Women-Led Startups

Four Women-Led Startups Win Equity-Free Grants in Prosus Tech FoundHER Challenge

Lightbulb, RxMen, Varaha, and Digital Paani selected from 120 applications across 22 cities.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Prosus Tech FoundHER Challenge: Empowering Women in Tech

This initiative aims to help female entrepreneurs secure funding, scale their ventures, and connect with global networks.

India Ranks Second in Women-Led Startup Funding, Raising USD 26 Billion

With over 7,000 active women-led startups, these businesses constitute 7.5% of all active startups in the country

How Women-Led Startups Can Champion Gender Balance in India

With over 100 unicorns and more than 73,000 startups led by women directors recognized under the Startup India Initiative