Ed Hatton
Owner: The Marketing Director
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
The Changes You Need To Make Today To Enjoy Profitable Growth Tomorrow
By searching for the truth in your business, you can make the critical adjustments that can lead you to increased profitability.
Managing Your Marketing Risk For Greater Returns
Manage your marketing with the same discipline you manage the rest of your business, because marketing leads to sales, and sales are the lifeblood of business.
4 Ways To Win Over Customers And Boost Your Sales
To grow your business, you will have to convert buyers from their current suppliers to you. Here's how you convince businesses to switch to you.
Ask Your Price and Win More Sales
Businesses that can prove and deliver the greatest value can ask their price.
Do You Know Who Your Real Competitors Are?
Do you know who your real competitors are, and why they're winning deals you should be closing?
What Are You Prepared to Lose?
While business growth tends to be a major goal for most business owners, with growth comes pain. Here's how you navigate those challenges.