Ed Hatton

Owner: The Marketing Director

Ed Hatton is the owner of The Marketing Director and has consulted to and mentored SMBs in strategy, marketing and sales for almost 20 years. He co-authored an entrepreneurship textbook and is passionate about helping entrepreneurs to succeed.

Latest

Growth Strategies

The Changes You Need To Make Today To Enjoy Profitable Growth Tomorrow

By searching for the truth in your business, you can make the critical adjustments that can lead you to increased profitability.

Marketing

Managing Your Marketing Risk For Greater Returns

Manage your marketing with the same discipline you manage the rest of your business, because marketing leads to sales, and sales are the lifeblood of business.

Growth Strategies

4 Ways To Win Over Customers And Boost Your Sales

To grow your business, you will have to convert buyers from their current suppliers to you. Here's how you convince businesses to switch to you.

Leadership

Ask Your Price and Win More Sales

Businesses that can prove and deliver the greatest value can ask their price.

Growth Strategies

Do You Know Who Your Real Competitors Are?

Do you know who your real competitors are, and why they're winning deals you should be closing?

Growth Strategies

What Are You Prepared to Lose?

While business growth tends to be a major goal for most business owners, with growth comes pain. Here's how you navigate those challenges.

