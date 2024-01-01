Epson
Epson has always been ahead of its time. Quite literally. Founded in 1942 as a small watchmaking factory – Daiwa Kogyo Ltd. (later Seiko) – the company went on to become the official timekeeper for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, recording and printing athletes’ results. This process inspired our printers, the first of which was launched in 1968 as the electronic printer (EP). The EP was quickly followed by the EP-101 (our first commercial printer, the world’s smallest, and the EP’s “son”). Epson was born.
