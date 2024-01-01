Mari Schourie
CEO of The Workspace
Mari Schourie is CEO of The Workspace, part of the InteSpace group, provider of flexible space solutions including XtraSpace Self Storage, SpaceBox, Ecobox, ACT Logistics, Big Box and Multibox in Mauritius.
Latest
Celebrating Women Entrepreneurs on Women's Day
South African women entrepreneurs answer two key questions: 'What was the best advice given to you as a woman entrepreneur and how did you action it?' And, 'What would you advise women entrepreneurs starting their journey now and in light of the current business climate?'
