Samsung
Since its founding in Suwon, Korea in 1969, Samsung Electronics has grown into a global information technology leader, managing more than 200 subsidiaries around the world. The company’s offerings include home appliances such as TVs, monitors, refrigerators, and washing machines as well as key mobile telecommunications products like smartphones and tablets. Samsung also continues to be a trusted provider of key electronic components like DRAM and non-memory semiconductors.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Technology
3 Key Criteria When Considering Mobility Solutions For Your Business
Mobility is on the rise. It's now easier than ever before to stay connected and work whenever, wherever.