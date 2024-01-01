CEOWise Mentors

Entrepreneurs

Video: Building Engaged Teams

Engaged employees drive business growth. Inspire and motivate your teams and everyone wins.

By Daniel Newman
Entrepreneurs

Video: Staying Relevant As A Business Owner And Brand

Personal development, innovation and business development are all critical factors of success.

Entrepreneurs

Video: Upskilling Hacks For Entrepreneurs

The secret to success is blending theory with gut instinct -- the more you know, the more you'll succeed.

Entrepreneurs

Video: Expert Productivity Hacks From Top South African Entrepreneurs

Successful entrepreneurs need to be efficient and effective. Here's what you can learn from the tips and tricks our mentors have implemented.

Entrepreneurs

Video: The 3 Skills You Need To Be A Successful Entrepreneur

Our five mentors give their top three skills and mindsets for successful entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneurs

Video: Want To Be An Entrepreneur? Watch This Video Now

Our mentors give their advice on what it takes to become a successful entrepreneur.

Entrepreneurs

Video: The Financial Mistakes You Should Avoid

Every business owner, at some point, makes a financial error. Here's what you can learn from our mentors.

Entrepreneurs

Video: Experts Weigh In On The Best Advice They Would Give Themselves

Businesses are built forwards, but lessons are learnt from experience. Here's what our mentors would tell their younger selves.

Entrepreneurs

Video: What I Know Now That I Wish I Knew Then

Successful South African entrepreneurs share what they know now that they wish they knew when they launched their businesses.

Entrepreneurs

Video: Hiring Top People For Your Business

Our mentors share their lessons in who to hire -- and who to avoid.

Entrepreneurs

Video: Building Teams That Excel

Our five mentors discuss how they've built winning teams for their businesses.

Entrepreneurs

Video: Should You Accept Failure As An Entrepreneur?

Is failure what kills a business, or is it something we should learn from? Our mentors share their experiences.

Entrepreneurs

Video: To Mentor Or Not To Mentor?

There are so many ways to extend your skills and learn from others. Here are five key ways to get started -- whether you work with a mentor or not.

Entrepreneurs

Video: Smart and Cost-Effective Marketing Solutions For Your SME

The dynamics of marketing have changed, markets are more competitive and budgets are shrinking. What's your marketing silver bullet?

Entrepreneurs

Video: Partnership Killers to Consider Before Sealing the Deal

Trust, the risks you're willing to take and values are just some of the key areas to consider before jumping into a business partnership.