CEOWISE SERIES
Alan Knott-Craig On Learning To Overcome Your Fears And Building Successful Businesses
After Alan Knott-Craig ran some of South Africa's well known companies like Cellfind, iBurst and Mxit, he's on a mission to broaden South Africa's wireless internet network with HeroTel.
Ian Fuhr Explains Why He Likes To Launch Businesses In Unfamiliar Industries And How He Made Sorbet A Success
Ian Fuhr, a serial entrepreneur is not scared of opening businesses in industries he knows nothing about.
How Pepe Marais Went From Bankruptcy To Founding Joe Public And Becoming An Entrepreneurial Success
After being bankrupt in 2009 Pepe, along with his partners, turned their business around to being one of the best advertising agencies in South Africa.
Colin Timmis Says 'Position Yourself For Success By Starting With The Numbers'
People pay first who they feel pressure from, so people will pay you when they feel pressure from you.
How Mark van Diggelen Pivoted To Create A Global Gaming Platform
"The day you stop getting enquiries about your product, you're know you're on the wrong track," says Mark van Diggelen, CEO of GameZBoost.
How Andrew McLean Created A Thriving Ecosystem Around CycleLab
Why customer experience is so important and how you can transform your customer base into a community.
Regine Le Roux Shares Why You Need To Be Proactively Managing Your Reputation
How and why you should be proactively manage your reputation and why it has nothing to do with marketing or PR.
How Dinesh Patel Pivoted OrderIn Into A Successful Food Delivery App
Dinesh Patel shares everything you need to know about App development and starting a tech company in SA.
Are You An Entrepreneur? Ran Neu-Ner Breaks Down What You Need To Be A Successful Entrepreneur
Top leadership lessons from Ran Neu-Ner and why he thinks failure will help you progress.
How Ryan Kahan Pivoted To Make Call Cabinet A Global Success
Ryan Kahan shares his knowledge on the American industry and how to operate a tech business in South Africa.
Vuyo Tofile Of EntBanc Group Talks About Finding Solutions And Partnering To Offer The Most Value
Vuyo Tofile offers his advice on how to know if you're ready to scale and how to get it right the first time.
How Nic Haralambous Launched His 6 Year In The Making, Overnight Success
Nic Haralambous launched 8 failing businesses. He used the lessons learnt from that failure to ensure the success of his new business Nic Harry.
How Allon Raiz Went From A Failed Business To Raizcorp And All The Lessons Along The Way
Raizcorp supports over 500 businesses, find out their innovative selection process and how success can be your downfall.
How Fritz Pienaar Used His Love Of Mountain Biking To Inspire His Entrepreneurial Journey And Launch The Warrior Race
Fritz Pienaar had 30 large scale endurance and biking events last year, find out his secrets to success.
Erik Kruger Explains How You Can Become A BetterMan And What That Means For Your Business
You can learn to be a better by improving everything by 1% every day and make yourself a success, but there's a catch says Erik Kruger.