México acudirá a la ciencia para investigar el maíz transgénico importado de Estados Unidos

Concerns about the impact of genetically modified corn on health and the environment are evident in Mexico's decision to ban its consumption.

For this reason, the health authority Cofepris and the scientific council Conacyt will be in charge of evaluating the risks associated with transgenic consumption and its possible impact on human health and the environment . This decision by the Mexican government emphasizes the debate between Mexico and the United States, the reasons for both, their points regarding genetically modified corn, food production, and human consumption.

The Mexican sensation for transgenic corn emerged in 1996 . Two years later, the Mexican government decreed a moratorium on the harvest of this type of corn that ended in September 2009. Later that same year, after eleven years of moratoriums, the country's Ministries of Agriculture and the Environment granted 15 permits for Experimental crops in various states of Mexico.

In 2009, the controversy of transgenic maize was given to the risk of losing the genome of the maize species originating in Mexico, since it is not possible to isolate the modified crops from the multiple landraces of maize native to the country.

This year, Mexico has decided to turn to science to again investigate transgenic corn, this time imported from the United States.

El año pasado, México incrementó su porción de importaciones en su consumo de maíz extranjero a un 39%, en comparación del 31% que se registró en el 2016, de acuerdo con datos de la Secretaría de Hacienda y del Grupo Consultor de Mercados Agrícolas (GCMA).

Actualmente, el país no cultiva maíz transgénico y el gobierno se ha propuesto reducir su dependencia del maíz importado. A finales del 2022 se registró el nivel más bajo en los últimos siete años de su producción. El gobierno emitió un decreto en el 2021 donde establece que este maíz ya no será para consumo humano a partir de finales de enero del 2024.

Esta prohibición del uso de maíz genéticamente modificado en la alimentación humana, incluyendo su uso en tortillas, ha generado interrogantes sobre las importaciones de maíz destinado a la alimentación del ganado. Dado que el maíz juega un papel fundamental en la industria agrícola, el suministro de alimentos en México enfrenta desafíos. Una vez más, se evidencia la dependencia del maíz importado y sus efectos en las regulaciones de producción y disponibilidad de alimentos en el país.

Por esta razón, México ha tomado la decisión de investigar cómo el maíz importado modificado genéticamente afecta a las tortillas. El país ha restringido las importaciones de maíz transgénico debido a preocupaciones sobre la contaminación y los posibles impactos en la salud de quienes lo consumen.